The European Commission is opening an investigation to look at Valve and its deals with five game publishers over potential “anticompetitive practices,” the commission announced in a press release Thursday.

The investigation will dig into Valve’s bilateral agreements with Bandai Namco, Capcom, Focus Home, Koch Media, and ZeniMax on their Steam platform.

There is concern over geo-blocking of customers that prevents the purchase of products depending on location. The investigation will determine whether the companies are improperly using activation keys on games in order to limit the ability for customers to buy cheaper games in other EU Member States.

The violation would be a breach of EU competition rules by “reducing cross-border competition as a result of restricting so-called ‘parallel trade’ within the Single Market.”

“E-commerce should give consumers a wider choice of goods and services, as well as the opportunity to make purchases across borders,” commissioner in charge of competition policy Margrethe Vestager said. “We are looking into whether these companies are breaking EU competition rules by unfairly restricting retail prices or by excluding customers from certain offers because of their nationality or location.”

Valve is the focus of one of three investigations launched by the European Commission. The other two deal with consumer electronic manufacturers and hotel pricing discrimination.