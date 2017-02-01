Among a slew of changes coming to the European Challenger Series, the biggest is the banning of all sister teams from competition beginning in the 2017 Summer Split.

Riot announced the moves Tuesday, saying that EU League Championship Series clubs will not be allowed to have lower-tier squads in the running for a spot in the LCS. Teams may have one participant in either the LCS or CS, but not both.

A Riot Games’ spokesperson said the new rules will come to North America sometime after 2017.

Sister teams in the NA LCS were already banned from competing in the promotion tournament heading into 2017 and Cloud9 Challenger was forced to sell their position after qualifying for the Spring Split. The players now represent FlyQuest in North America.

The ten-ban format will also be coming to the EU CS, as well as playoff changes and promotional tournament changes. The top four teams in the EU CS will play two best-of-five matches to decide qualifiers for promotion and only two teams will be sent down to the promotion tournament.