Amidst a myriad of modifications coming to the European League Championship Series in 2017, the two-time defending split champions haven't changed a thing.

G2 Esports heads into the 2017 Spring Split with the same roster that led them on a casual stroll through the 2017 summer split and playoffs.

The roster of top laner Ki "Expect" Dae-han, mid laner Luka "PerkZ" Perkovic, AD carry Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen, support Alfonso "Mithy" Aguirre Rodriguez and jungler Kim "Trick" Kang Yoon went unbeaten with a 10-8-0 record (W-T-L) in the regular season and lost two matches in two playoffs series en route to a win in the 2017 summer playoffs.

After winning the 2016 spring split, the team added bot lane duo Zven and Mithy from Origen to replace departed AD carry Kim "Emperor" Jin-hyun and support Glenn "Hybrid" Doornenbal. Expect took over the top lane in the starting rotation from Mateusz "Kikis" Szkudlarek, who left for Fnatic a month later.

With a disappointing 1-5 record and 13-16th finish at the 2016 League of Legends World Championship, G2 is ready to turn the page and start a fresh title defence in 2017.

Hot on their tail is another squad that didn't feel the need to shuffle the deck after a turnaround summer split in 2016.

Splyce went from the EU LCS promotion tournament to second place in the summer split regular season and an appearance in the summer playoff finals. The team fell to G2 in four games in the finals, but found their way to a berth at worlds through the regional qualifier.

Splyce stumbled to a 13-16th finish at worlds but awarded the roster of top laner Martin "Wunder" Hansen, mid laner Chres "Sencux" Laursen, AD carry Kasper "Kobbe" Kobberup, support Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle and jungler Jonas "Trashy" Anderson with contracts for the 2017 season.

The rest of Europe will look quite different in 2017, highlighted by a new-look lineup for world championship semifinalists H2k-Gaming.

H2k, who headlines the second group in the spring split after their top-four run at worlds, retained the services of top laner Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu and jungler Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski, but said goodbye to support Oskar "VandeR" Bogdan, mid laner Ryu "Ryu" Sang-ook, and AD carries Ales "Freeze" Knezinek and Konstantinos "FORG1VEN" Tzortziou.

The mid lane will be occupied by EU LCS legend Fabian "Febiven" Diepstraten, making the jump from Fnatic, while AD carry Shin "Nuclear" Jung-hyun and support Choi "Chei" Sun-ho make up the revamped bot lane.

Check out all the starting roster changes below:



H2K

OLD – Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu (top), Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski (jungle), Oskar "VandeR" Bogdan (support), Ryu "Ryu" Sang-ook (mid), Konstantinos "FORG1VEN" Tzortziou (ADC).

NEW – Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu (top), Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski (jungle), Fabian "Febiven" Diepstraten (mid), Shin "Nuclear" Jung-hyun (ADC), Choi "Chei" Sun-ho (support)





FNATIC

OLD – Mateusz "Kikis" Szkudlarek (top), Lee "Spirit" Da-yoon (jungle), Fabian "Febiven" Diepstraten (mid), Martin "Rekkles" Larsson (ADC), Bora "YellOwStaR" Kim (support)

NEW – Paul "sOAZ" Boyer (top), Maurice "amazing" Stuckednschneider (jungle), Rasmus "Caps" Winther (mid), Martin "Rekkles" Larsson (ADC), Jesse "Jesse" Le (support)



ORIGEN

OLD – Paul "sOAZ" Boyer (top), Maurice "amazing" Stuckednschneider (jungle), Tristan "PowerOfEvil" Schrage (mid), Enrique "xPeke" Cedeno Martinez (ADC), Glenn "Hybrid" Doornenbal (support)

NEW – Max "Satorius" Gunther (top), Kim "Wisdom" Tae-wan (jungle), You "NaeHyun" Nae-hyun (mid), Erik "Tabzz" van Helvert (ADC), Aleksi "Hiiva" Kaikkonen (support)



ROCCAT

OLD – Lee "Parang" Sang-won (top), Jonas "Memento" Elmarghichi (jungle), Felix "Betsy" Edling (mid), Pierre "Steeelback" Medjaldi (ADC), Oh "Raise" Ji-hwan (support)

NEW – Hren "Phaxi" Ambroz (top), Nubar "Maxlore" Sarafian (jungle), Felix "Betsy" Edling (mid), Petter "Hjarnan" Freyschuss (ADC), Kim "Wadid" Bae-in (support)



TEAM VITALITY

OLD – Lucas "Cabochard" Simon-Meslet (top), Ilyas "Shook" Hartsema (jungle), Erland "Nukeduck" Vatevik Holm (mid), Hyeong-gi "Police" Park (ADC), Raymond "kaSing" Tsang (support)

NEW – Lucas "Cabochard" Simon-Meslet (top), Lee "GBM" Chang-seok (jungle), Erland "Nukeduck" Vatevik Holm (mid), Pierre "Steeelback" Medjaldi (ADC), Ha "Hachani" Seung-chan (support)



Really happy to play for @Team_Vitality ! — Pierre Medjaldi (@Steeelb4ck) September 21, 2016



GIANTS GAMING

OLD – Lennart "Smittyj" Warkus (top), Nubar "Maxlore" Sarafian (jungle), Gun "NighT" Woo Na (mid), Son "S0NSTAR" Seung-il (ADC), Morgan "Hustlin" Granberg (support)

NEW – Olof "Flaxxish" Medin (top), Jonas "Memento" Elmarghichi, Gun "NighT" Woo Na (mid), Martin "HeaQ" Kordmaa (ADC), Morgan "Hustlin" Granberg (support)



UNICORNS OF LOVE

OLD – Tamas "Vizicsacsi" Kiss (top), Kang "Move" Min-su (jungle), Fabian "Exileh" Schubert (mid), Kim "Veritas" Kyoung-min (ADC), Zdravets "Hylissang" Galabov (support)

NEW – Tamas "Vizicsacsi" Kiss (top), Andrei "Xerxe" Dragomir (jungle), Fabian "Exileh" Schubert (mid), Samuel "Samux" Fernandez Fort (ADC), Zdravets "Hylissang" Galabov (support)



MISFITS

OLD – Barney "Alphari" Morris (top), Kim "Wisdom" Tae-wan, Marcin "SELFIE" Wolski (mid), Steven "Hans" Liv (ADC), Lee "IgNar" Dong-geun (support)

NEW – Barney "Alphari" Morris (top), Lee "KaKAO" Byung-kwon (jungle), Tristan "PowerOfEvil" Schrage (mid), Steven "Hans" Liv (ADC), Lee "IgNar" Dong-geun (support)

–



FORMAT CHANGES

The EU LCS will follow the lead of China's Legends Pro League with a change to a two-group format.

Two groups of five teams will compete in best-of-three round robins in a new-look regular season. The teams will compete within their groups for six of the 10 weeks and will cross over and face each other for four weeks in the middle of the split.

The groups were selected by the top two teams from last season ranked by championship points – G2 and H2K.

In a snake format, the top-seeded G2 selected the second team to go into a group with H2K. Each team selected into a group made the next selection for the opposing group.



EU LCS Spring Split Groups GROUP A GROUP B G2 Esports H2k-Gaming Fnatic Splyce Misfits Team Vitality Giants Gaming Unicorns of Love ROCCAT Origen

The playoff format will remain the same with six teams vying for the championship, however, the promotion tournament has been changed to eliminate one of the LCS entrants.

The bottom team in each group will fall into the promotion tournament against the top two Challenger Series teams. The teams to win two series will advance to the LCS for the upcoming split while teams to lose two series will compete will be relegated to the EU CS.

In addition to the format changes, EU LCS teams will now be competing for a piece of the €200,000 ($280,000) prize pool. Riot doubled the prize pool in the offseason "to recognize the overall growth of the EU LCS."

–



WHAT I THINK

• I don't want to be boring and call a third consecutive split for G2 Esports, so I won't.

H2k took big steps in retooling by adding Febiven, Nuclear and Chei while maintaining a strong piece of their core with Odoamne and Jankos. I don't expect the chemistry to take long to develop and by midseason they will be one of the toughest outs in Europe.

They are not a better team than G2, but I expect them to be a hungrier team when it matters most. G2 will top the standings in the regular season, but H2k will also earn a bye to the semis and put an end to the streak in the EU LCS Spring Split playoffs finals.

• Team Vitality looks poised to return to the upper-half of the standings this split. The additions of GBM, Steeelback and Hachani look good on paper and will vault the team into title contention if they pan out. The team finished third in the regular season of last year's spring split with a 13-5 record and stumbled to a seventh-place finish in the summer regular season.

• Fnatic's string of mediocrity will continue. They have been a middle-of-the-pack team for consecutive splits and have not made big enough improvements to pull themselves into the realm of the serious contenders. The loss of Febiven will hurt them in the mid lane, as is to be expected, and I wouldn't be surprised if they are fighting for their playoff lives in the final weeks of the regular season.