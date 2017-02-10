1h ago
EU LCS Spring Finals headed to Hamburg
TSN.ca Staff,
The European League Championship Series 2017 Spring Finals will be held at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg Germany on April 22 and 23, a tweet from the lolesports account confirmed Friday.
The arena is a much sought after esports venue in 2017 and is already booked for Dota 2's ESL One Hamburg scheduled for October. The venue has a capacity over 12,000.
Last year's Spring Finals took place in the Netherlands and the Summer Finals were held in Krakow, Poland.