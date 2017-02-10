The European League Championship Series 2017 Spring Finals will be held at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg Germany on April 22 and 23, a tweet from the lolesports account confirmed Friday.



Kings of Europe: The 2017 #EULCS Spring Finals come to Hamburg, Germany! pic.twitter.com/igvpEbdUrk — lolesports (@lolesports) February 10, 2017

The arena is a much sought after esports venue in 2017 and is already booked for Dota 2's ESL One Hamburg scheduled for October. The venue has a capacity over 12,000.

Last year's Spring Finals took place in the Netherlands and the Summer Finals were held in Krakow, Poland.