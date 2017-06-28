The European League Championship Series will play its 2017 Summer Split Finals in Paris from Sept. 2-3, Riot announced Wednesday.

The third-place match and grand finals will take place at the Accor Hotels Arena. The third-place series is set for Sept. 2 with the championship finals on tap for Sept. 3.



The winner of the Summer finals will qualify as Europe’s top seed for the 2017 World Championships in China. The second seed from Europe will be the team with the most championship points.

Tickets for the event in Paris will go on sale June 30.