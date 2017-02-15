EUnited capped off a stunning run through the 2017 Call of Duty World League MLG Atlanta Open with a win over OpTic Gaming in the finals on Monday.

As winners of the loser’s bracket, OpTic was required to win two series in order to win the title. They swept a first best-of-five 3-0, but fell short in a second best-of-seven 4-3.

EUnited went undefeated in the group stage and upset 3G in the quarter-finals, FaZe Clan in the semis and Team EnVyUs in the winner’s final.



The final moments of our big win today..#StandUnited pic.twitter.com/Mc9V5Tjlfj — eUnited (@eUnitedgg) February 13, 2017

OpTic, also undefeated in their pool, was knocked into the loser’s bracket after 3-1 a loss in the quarters to nV. They powered their way to the finals with wins over Elevate, PNDA Gaming, FaZe, nV and Luminosity.

EUnited took home $80,000 for their efforts with OpTic collecting $48,000 as the second-place finishers.