LONDON — Crystal Palace was denied a crucial English Premier League victory after a controversial penalty earned Everton a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Roy Hodgson's Palace twice took the lead at Selhurst Park with goals from James McArthur and Wilfried Zaha, but the hosts were frustrated when they felt Oumar Niasse dived to earn a penalty and then scored Everton's second goal by halftime.

The visitors showed little, beyond resilience, to strengthen caretaker manager David Unsworth's bid to be appointed on a permanent basis amid the expectation Everton will again approach Watford for Marco Silva in the coming week.

For last-place Palace, a wider concern will be dropping two further points after again impressing.

Everton is 16th in the 20-team standings.