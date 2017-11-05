LIVERPOOL, England — Everton climbed out of the Premier League's relegation zone after coming from two goals down to win 3-2 against Watford, which missed a penalty in a 13-minute period of stoppage time at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton looked set for a sixth straight loss in all competitions — and fourth under caretaker manager David Unsworth — after goals by Richarlison and Christian Kabasele put Watford 2-0 ahead by the 64th minute.

Oumar Niasse pulled a goal back in the 67th, substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home an equalizer in the 74th and Leighton Baines converted a penalty in the first minute of stoppage time to complete the turnaround.

Tom Cleverley, a former Everton player, had an opportunity to make it 3-3 in the 11th minute of added-on time but the midfielder dragged a penalty wide after Richarlison was tripped.

A first win in nine matches lifted Everton from 19th to 15th in the standings and brought a dose of positivity ahead of the international break, in which the club is expected to make a decision on the permanent successor to the fired Ronald Koeman. The thrilling win may have put Unsworth back in the frame for the job, with the interim manager having expressed his interest in the vacancy.