Despite hours of delays and a final day that lasted approximately 16 hours, Evil Geniuses eventually defeated OG 3-2 in the grand finals to win Dota Pit Season 5.

The International 5 champions were on the brink of elimination after three games but stormed back against the Boston Major winners and won two strait en route to the title.



Lengthy day turned to grueling night, but we've finally toppled the current Major champs and taken gold here at #DotaPit Season 5. pic.twitter.com/umnPxCC1Hq — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) January 23, 2017

The last day of competition was plagued by significant server issues that resulted in hours-long waits between games and extended pauses during matches. The finals didn’t end until nearly 4 am et.

The Dota Pit Season 5 victory is a dose of revenge for Evil Geniuses against OG. The two teams met in the semifinals of the Boston Major in December 2016 with OG sweeping the series 2-0. Evil Geniuses also fell to OG in the semis at The Summit 6 in November.

The teams will have the opportunity to meet again at the Dota 2 Asia Championships 2017 at the end of March.