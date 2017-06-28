Cris Cyborg Justino will still be fighting for the vacant UFC featherweight title on the UFC 214 card on July 29th in Anaheim, California but it will be Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger and not her original opponent Megan Anderson standing across the cage when the bout begins.

Anderson, the current Invicta featherweight champion, pulled out of the fight for personal reasons.

Evinger has not dropped a professional fight since 2011 with 10 wins and a no-contest in the streak. She competed on the Utlimate Fighter: Team Rousey vs. Team Tate season but lost an elimination bout to get in the house to Raquel Pennington.

“This is something I’ve thought about doing – going up to 145 pounds – just to get more competition," Evinger said to UFC.com. "I even said I’d go down to 125, but the opportunity was at 145 and I’m definitely willing to beat up on some ‘45ers.”

The 145er that she’ll be up against is one of the best, Cyborg’s unbeaten streak dates back to her first MMA fight, her only loss in 2005.

She’s fought twice in the UFC at 140 pounds and earned TKO victories in both outings, a first round victory over Leslie Smith and a second round triumph over Lina Lansberg.

The featherweight title became vacant when champion Germaine de Randamie was stripped of the belt for refusing to fight Cyborg.