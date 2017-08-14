Why couldn't Markov and the Habs get a deal done?

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Dwight King has signed a two-year with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the KHL.

King, who won two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings, was traded from the Kings to the Canadiens in February for a conditional draft pick.

The 28-year-old scored one goal in 17 games upon joining the Canadiens. He was held without a point in six playoff contests.

King scored eight goals and posted 15 points in 63 games with the Kings before the trade.

Avtomobilist has signed a 2-year deal with 2-time Stanley Cup champion LW Dwight King. https://t.co/hRxvGaA5Ou — KHL (@khl_eng) August 14, 2017

In 365 career NHL games, King owns 53 goals and 109 assists. He was a fourth-round pick of the Kings in 2007.