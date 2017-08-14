1h ago
Ex-Habs F King signs two-year deal in KHL
TSN.ca Staff
Former Montreal Canadiens forward Dwight King has signed a two-year with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the KHL.
King, who won two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings, was traded from the Kings to the Canadiens in February for a conditional draft pick.
The 28-year-old scored one goal in 17 games upon joining the Canadiens. He was held without a point in six playoff contests.
King scored eight goals and posted 15 points in 63 games with the Kings before the trade.
In 365 career NHL games, King owns 53 goals and 109 assists. He was a fourth-round pick of the Kings in 2007.