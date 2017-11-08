39m ago
Ex-KHLer Zaripov in touch with Blues
TSN.ca Staff
Suspended KHL star Danis Zaripov told Russia's R-Sport that he has been in talks with the St. Louis Blues.
Zaripov, who is barred from the KHL after a two-year doping ban from the IIHF, has been cleared to sign with any NHL team.
"The proposal from [St. Louis] has arrived, but so far it's just talk, I would not want to comment on them," Zaripov told R-Sport's Vadim Kuznetsov, (as translated by Google).
Zaripov tested positive for pseudoephedrine, a drug that is not on the NHL/NHL Players' Association prohibited substances list.
The 36-year-old scored 16 goals and added 29 assists in 56 with Metallurg Magnitogorsk last season and led the league with 15 goals and had seven assists in 18 playoff games.
He's won the KHL's Gagarin Cup four times and the world hockey championship three times. He also represented Russia at the 2010 Winter Olympics.
A six-time All-Star in the league, Zaripov recorded 121 goals and 135 assists for 256 points in 436 KHL games.
NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said over the summer Zaripov has agreed to submit to additional testing if he signs a contract.