Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

The PGA Tour season may be just starting, but the calendar year is almost at an end. And it probably can’t come too soon for one of the game’s best.

After defeating Marc Leishman in a playoff to win the inaugural CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in South Korea on Sunday, Justin Thomas said he “officially had nothing left in the tank at this moment.” It’s easy to understand why. Thomas has played seven of the past nine weeks, along the way logging a major win, the FedEx Cup title, the Presidents Cup and his third career victory in Asia. He was also voted as the PGA Tour’s player of the year.

Perhaps understandably, he’s not in the field this week at the HSBC Champions, the World Golf Championship event.

It’s been a pretty impressive year for Thomas who was ranked 35th in the world this time last year but has moved to No. 3, behind just Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson. He’s also earned more than $20 million with his fat FedEx bonus of $10 million.

Thomas will shut it down now until the new year with one exception: He’s going to play the Hero World Challenge at the invitation of Tiger Woods.

***

Despite the big purses and no cuts, Mackenzie Hughes passed on last week’s event in Korea and its $9.25 million prize pool. He’ll also sit out this week’s WGC event, which is also a no-cut tournament.

While it might seem strange for a young player such as Hughes to bypass these tournaments and all the FedEx Cup points that go along with them, there’s a good reason: He’s awaiting the arrival of his first child.

He and wife, Jenna, are expecting any day and the birthday will determine his coming schedule. Hughes is the defending champion at the RSM Classic slated for Nov. 16-19 by which time he’s hoping he’ll already have started changing diapers.

***

Add Graham DeLaet to the growing roster of players being coached by Ralph Bauer. The resident of Turkey Point, Ont., has quietly become a hot commodity in coaching on the PGA Tour, especially when it comes to guiding players with their short games.

Bauer works with Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor and Kyle Stanley on all parts of their game. He also works on short game with Lucas Glover and Gary Woodland, adding DeLaet at the start of the new season.

In the last year, players under his watch earned more than $15 million.

DeLaet sought out Bauer after chatting with Glover, who went through similar short game struggles as DeLaet battled a year ago.

Bauer believes that just as DeLaet has greatly improved his putting, going from 139th in Strokes Gained: Putting to 46th in 2017, his wedge play will also progress as he focuses on it.

“He’s an exceptional ball striker and has great eye-hand co-ordination,” Bauer said. “I have no doubt that he’ll turn [his short game] into a strength pretty shortly.”

***

The win by Sergio Garcia at the Andalucia Masters was significant for the Spaniard for many reasons.

The European Tour event is one that he hosts and which benefits his foundation. It also came on the week when he was made a Lifetime member of the Euro circuit.

But there’s also a good chance it could be his last victory wielding TaylorMade golf clubs. It was announced recently that after 15 years, Garcia is parting ways with TaylorMade. The company is reportedly cutting back on its player sponsorships and will keep its star-studded lineup of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day.

Garcia has always had stronger ties to adidas and when that company sold TaylorMade to KPS Capital Partners, the Spaniard wasn’t as keen to hang around with the new TaylorMade management. So the parting was by mutual agreement.

Sources have said that Garcia has signed a new agreement with Callaway that will see him use a full array of the company’s clubs, carry a Callaway staff bag and also have the company logo on the side of his hat.

In his win last week, Garcia used a couple of Callaway clubs – a Toulon putter (Callaway’s relatively new high-end putter line), and a Mack Daddy 58-degree wedge. The other 12 clubs were all TaylorMade models.