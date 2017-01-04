The former Team Dignitas roster has found a home with professional soccer club F.C. Copenhagen and entertainment company Nordisk Film.

The two companies have come together to form a new esports organization called NORTH and signed the Dignitas roster for two years.

“We are two leading companies within entertainment and sports venturing into eSport at the very highest level,” F.C. Copenhagen CEO Anders Hørsholt said in a press release. “We see great potential and have high ambitions with NORTH that [we] will be among the world's strongest from day one.”

Former FC Schalke 04 League of Legends manager Jacob “Maelk” Toft-Anderson will assume the position as the team’s sports director.

NORTH will kick off its 2017 season at the ELEAGUE Major from Jan. 22-29, but Maelk says the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster is the tip of the iceberg for the organization.

"Already, we have one world-class team within Counter-Strike, but we want to expand to other games,” Maelk said in a release. “There is a large talent pool and we see ourselves as very competitive when it comes to attracting and developing the best eSport players.”

The NORTH CS:GO roster features:

• Mathias "MSL" Lauridson

• Emil "Magiskb0Y" Reif

• Kristian "k0nfig" Wienecke

• Ruben "RUBINO" Villarroel

• René "cajunb" Borg