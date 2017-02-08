The entire SK Telecom T1 roster jumped from Azubu to Twitch over the past several weeks, but no one did so quite like Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok.

As if the most decorated League of Legends player in the history of the game needed more accolades, Faker launched his Twitch stream to a record 245,100 concurrent viewers at its peak.

The stream was plagued by technical difficulties for the first hour, but the ship was eventually steadied and the channel had nearly two-thirds of all League of Legends traffic for the duration of the broadcast.

Faker spoke Korean for the most part, but did have an English translator present.