2h ago
Faker sets Twitch record in first stream
TSN.ca Staff,
The entire SK Telecom T1 roster jumped from Azubu to Twitch over the past several weeks, but no one did so quite like Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok.
As if the most decorated League of Legends player in the history of the game needed more accolades, Faker launched his Twitch stream to a record 245,100 concurrent viewers at its peak.
The stream was plagued by technical difficulties for the first hour, but the ship was eventually steadied and the channel had nearly two-thirds of all League of Legends traffic for the duration of the broadcast.
Faker spoke Korean for the most part, but did have an English translator present.