Falcons' D plans to have foot on gas vs Rodgers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons know it won't be easy to contain a powerful Green Bay attack led by Aaron Rodgers.

They're hoping a new motto — "All Gas, No Brakes" — provides motivation in Sunday night's game.

Atlanta players are wearing caps with the motto this week because they know only a relentless pursuit will bring down Rodgers, whose ability to scramble causes major problems for defences.

Defensive end Brooks Reed said Thursday that when Rodgers starts moving around "it's kind of like the play just started. It's the length of two plays. You've got to have your breath and be in good shape to be running around that much. It'll be important."

Reed had two of Atlanta's four sacks in last week's 23-17 win at Chicago.

It was an important start for a defence which indeed lost its collective breath — and a big lead — in its Super Bowl loss to New England.

