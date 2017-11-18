FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman will sit out Monday night's game at Seattle while recovering from his second concussion of the season.

Freeman went out on the second play of last weekend's victory over Dallas after taking a shot to the head. The Falcons ruled him out Saturday.

Tevin Coleman will start in place of Freeman, while Terron Ward moves up to serve as the top backup.

Freeman, the league's highest-paid running back, spent the last two weeks of the preseason in concussion protocol. He also suffered a concussion during the 2015 season.

Freeman and Coleman have formed a productive tandem, combining for more than 900 yards rushing and seven touchdowns this season.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL