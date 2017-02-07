FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive co-ordinator.

The move was announced Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Kyle Shanahan left to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Sarkisian took over as Alabama's offensive co-ordinator in the national championship game, but his tenure with the Crimson Tide stunningly lasted only one contest. He is a former head coach at Washington and Southern Cal. Sarkisian was named Alabama's offensive co-ordinator after Lane Kiffin left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic University.

The 42-year-old Sarkisian takes over the NFL's scoring offence led by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, All-Pro receiver Julio Jones and 1,000-yard rusher Devonta Freeman.

