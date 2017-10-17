FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed rookie running back Brian Hill to their practice squad.

Atlanta also signed defensive lineman Joey Ivie and quarterback Garrett Grayson to the practice squad.

Greyson, a third-round draft pick by New Orleans in 2015, was unable to establish himself as Drew Brees' primary backup. Grayson was waived by the Saints on Sept. 2.

Hill, a fifth-round draft pick from Wyoming, was released last week when the team signed kicker Mike Meyer to the practice squad. Meyer was released on Monday and quarterback Trevor Knight was placed on the practice squad injured list.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL