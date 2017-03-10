ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bobby Farnham had the eventual winner and added an assist as the St. John's IceCaps edged the Rochester Americans 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Max Friberg also scored and had an assist for the IceCaps (28-25-8), the minor league affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Jacob de la Rose added a single as Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves for the win in net.

Alexander Nylander and Kyle Bonis supplied the offence for Rochester (24-33-2). Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots.

Neither team could score on the power play. St. John's went 0 for 2 and the Americans were 0 for 3.