FaZe Clan and North round out the final invitees for Intel Extreme Masters Katowice from March 1-5, ESL announced Thursday.

They join previously invited teams Cloud9, OpTic Gaming, SK Gaming, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis and Virtus.pro to make up eight of the 12 teams vying for a piece of the $250,000 prize pool.

FaZe stumbled to a 7th-8th place finish in Katowice last season but earned favourable results at IEM Oakland (3rd-4th) and ELEAGUE Season 2 (3rd-4th). The team also qualified for the ELEAGUE Major beginning on Jan. 22.

North, formerly the roster of Team Dignitas, will also compete at the ELEAGUE Major.

The rest of the field will consists of three European qualifiers and one North American qualifier.