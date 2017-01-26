MELBOURNE, Australia -- Roger Federer has rallied to reach the final of the Australian Open, beating Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 in just over three hours.

The sold-out crowd in Rod Laver Arena roared when Wawrinka double-faulted to give Federer the critical service break at 4-2 in the fifth set.

The 35-year-old Federer calmly served it out two games later to become the oldest player to reach a Grand Slam final since Ken Rosewall made the 1974 U.S. Open final at the age of 39.

"I never, ever in my wildest dream felt I was going to be coming this far in Australia and here I am. It's beautiful. I'm so happy," said Federer, who is playing in his first Grand Slam since coming back from six months off due to injury.