Roger Federer has advanced to the Australian Open semifinals with a 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 win over Mischa Zverev, the player who upset top-seeded Andy Murray two nights earlier.

Federer was overpowering at the start, taking a 5-0 lead in just 12 minutes before Zverev held. But Zverev settled down in the second set and broke Federer's serve once and was two points away from taking the second set before Federer rallied.

In the third set at 2-2, Federer broke Zverev's serve with the help of two well-time lobs and passing shots when Zverev attempted to serve and volley. That strategy worked against Murray on Sunday, not so much against Federer.

The Swiss star reached his 41st Grand Slam semifinal and his 13th at Melbourne Park.

Federer will play U.S. Open winner Stan Wawrinka in the semifinals. Wawrinka earlier beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets.