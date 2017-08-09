MONTREAL — Second-seeded Roger Federer made short work of Canada's Peter Polansky on Wednesday in second-round action at the Rogers Cup.

Federer, ranked No. 3 in the world by ATP, cruised by Polansky 6-2, 6-1 in his first Canadian Open match since losing to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the 2014 final in Toronto.

Polansky, from Toronto, is ranked No. 116 in the world. He upset No. 75 Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver in the first round on Monday.

Federer, a two-time Rogers Cup champion, will next face the winner of a match between American Jack Sock and Spain's David Ferrer.

Sixth-seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., faced France's Adrian Mannarino later Wednesday, while Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is taking on Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

In other results, third-seed Dominic Thiem of Austria was upset 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-5 by Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and American Jared Donaldson beat France's Benoit Paire 6-2, 7-5.