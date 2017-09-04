It was by far the day's most enthralling match, with spectators' roars heard all the way across the grounds at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Federer beat No. 33 Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2, 7-5.

The only bit of intrigue came after the second set, when Federer left to take a medical timeout. He said afterward with a laugh that it was so he could get "a bit of a rub on my back — or my bottom — and I didn't want to do it on court."

His back had been bothering Federer before the U.S. Open and restricted his practice time, something he blamed for problems while getting pushed to five sets in each of the first two rounds last week. But the lopsided win against Kohlschreiber — who never held a break point — was Federer's second in a row in straight sets.

Federer improved to 12-0 against Kohlschreiber; his record against del Potro is 16-5. But del Potro won their meeting in the 2009 final in New York in five sets for his only Grand Slam title, ending Federer's streak of five straight U.S. Open championships — and he hasn't won the trophy since.