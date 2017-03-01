DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Roger Federer squandered three match points in a shock 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) second round loss to Russian qualifier Evgeny Donskoy at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Federer, who has just won his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, failed to take advantage of three match points in the second set tiebreaker, losing two of the three opportunities on unforced errors.

Federer netted a forehand on Donskoy's one set point in that second set tiebreaker to extend the match to a third set.

Earlier, top-seeded Andy Murray earned a place in the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.