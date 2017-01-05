ZAGREB, Croatia — As soon as Italian veteran Manfred Moelgg crossed the line at a men's World Cup night slalom on Thursday, Alberto Tomba pumped his fist in the finish area.

The slalom great from the 1980s and 90s witnessed how Moelgg ended an almost eight-year wait for his third career victory.

After dense snowfall in the opening run, Moelgg defied strong winds in the final leg on the Crveni Spust course to beat Felix Neureuther of Germany by 0.72 seconds.

World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was 0.77 behind in third. The Norwegian had won nine of the 14 previous slaloms he competed in since March 2015.

Calgary's Erik Read was the top Canadian in 13th.

Moelgg's previous World Cup win in February 2009 came in a slalom in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

At 34 years and 216 days, Moelgg became the second oldest winner of a slalom after Mario Matt, who won a race in 2013 when the Austrian was 34 years and 250 days old.

Although Moelgg had to wait long for it, his third triumph was not totally unexpected.

He finished third in this season's first slalom in Levi, Finland, for his first podium in nearly three years. And he followed up on that result by placing fourth on home snow in Madonna di Campiglio last month.

Marcel Hirscher of Austria was sixth and remained in the overall lead, 271 points clear of Norway's Kjetil Jansrud, who usually doesn't compete in slaloms. On the eve of the race, Hirscher took part in an exhibition event with other overall champions to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Alpine skiing's World Cup.

Fifty years ago to the day, Heinrich Messner of Austria won the first ever World Cup race in Berchtesgaden, Germany.

Manuel Feller of Austria, who led after the first run, straddled the second gate of his final run and missed the chance to earn his first career top-three result.

American Mark Engel, who was third after the opening leg, also failed to finish.

Loudly cheered by 11,000 Croatian fans, former overall champion Ivica Kostelic finished 3.94 seconds off the lead and failed to qualify for the second run. The Croatian standout said he wants to keep competing until the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea.