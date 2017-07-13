ZURICH — FIFA says it has lifted a suspension on the Sudan Football Association, allowing the country to play in an African Nations Championship qualifier in Burundi this weekend.

FIFA says the Sudanese Ministry of Justice rescinded an order removing leaders of the football association from office following intervention by Sudan Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih.

The world body says SFA President Mutasim Gaafar Sir Elkhatim and his board of directors have been reinstated, leading to the lifting of the ban.

FIFA doesn't allow governments to interfere in football matters and announced Sudan's suspension on Friday, leading to three of its club teams being disqualified from African competitions.

Sudan was due to play Burundi on Saturday but has asked the Confederation of African Football if the game can be moved to Sunday.