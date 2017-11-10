Final championship four spot up for grabs at Phoenix

After 34 races, the championship hopes of five NASCAR drivers come down to a single race, with only one spot remaining in the championship four.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway, Sunday on TSN 2 and TSN GO.

Kyle Busch (win at Martinsville Speedway), Kevin Harvick (win at Texas Motor Speedway) and Martin Truex Jr. (+76 points above the cut-off) have already secured a spot in the sport’s final four.

Five drivers will battle for the lone remaining spot at Phoenix, a one-mile oval in Arizona.

Brad Keselowski - #2 Team Penske Ford

Keselowski currently holds the final transfer spot by 19 points.

The 2012 champion has one win on a one-mile track. His best Phoenix finish was third in the spring 2014 race. He has an average finish of 14th in 16 starts at the track.

Keselowski has three wins this season (Atlanta, spring Martinsville, fall Talladega) along with 15 top-5s and an average finish of 12.5.

Denny Hamlin - #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Hamlin is currently 19 points back of Keselowski.

He has one Phoenix win, which came in the spring 2012 race. He has an average finish of 10.8 in 24 starts at the track.

Hamlin has two wins (summer New Hampshire, Darlington), 15 top-5s and an average finish of 11th this season.

Ryan Blaney - #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Blaney is currently 22 points back of Keselowski.

In only his second full season, Blaney has a best finish of eighth in three starts at Phoenix.

He won this year's spring race at Pocono and has four top-5s and an average finish of 16.9 this season.

Chase Elliott - #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy

Another driver in only his second full-season, Elliott is too far back to point his way in, meaning he must win on Sunday in order to advance.

Elliott has a best finish of eighth in three starts at Phoenix.

He has yet to win a Cup race, advancing to this round of the playoffs on points. He has 10 top-5s and an average finish of 12.5 this season.

Jimmie Johnson - #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy

It is also a must-win situation for Elliott's teammate Johnson.

The seven-time and defending series champion has four wins and an average finish of ninth in 28 starts at Phoenix.

Johnson has three wins this season, all coming in the spring (Texas, Bristol, Dover). He has four top-5s and an average finish of 15.9 in 2017.

While these are the stats, anything can happen in the playoffs. For instance, Harvick’s win last weekend was his first at Texas, and it came in his 30th start at the mile-and-a-half.

It's not just the driver; the car also needs to be running well. A blown engine at Kansas prevented one of the top regular-season drivers, Kyle Larson, from advancing to this round.

The Cup Series will conclude its season next weekend at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida. The highest finishing championship four driver will win the 2017 title.

Canadians at Phoenix

In addition to the playoffs, there are some Canadian drivers to watch for this weekend.

Two-time NASCAR Canada champion D.J. Kennington will drive the #15 for Premium Motorsports in Sunday's race.

This year's NASCAR Canada champion crew chief, Mario Gosselin, will drive his #90 in Saturday's Xfinity Series race on TSN 1, TSN 4 and TSN GO.

And, nine-time NASCAR Canada race winner Jason Hathaway will drive the #15 for Premium Motorsports in Friday night's Truck Series race. Stewart Friesen will once again pilot the #52 for Halmar Friesen Racing.

The championship four for Xfinity and Trucks will also be decided this weekend.