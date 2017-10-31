Stephen A. says something 'fishy' about Ajayi trade

Jarvis Landry has been the subject of trade rumours leading into Tuesday's NFL trade deadline and the Miami Dolphins appeared to stoke the fire with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

Landry posted a photo of himself pointing to the sky with the caption: "Sometimes it’s not just about where you been.. It’s where your (sic) headed to #JuiceUp"

The post was made less than hour after teammate Jay Ajayi was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick.

Landry, 24, is the Dolphins top receiver and owns 50 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns this season.

He has posted back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 yards receiving.

The 2014 second-round pick will be a free agent in March.