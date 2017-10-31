Jarvis Landry has been the subject of trade rumours leading into Tuesday's NFL trade deadline and the Miami Dolphins appeared to stoke the fire with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

Landry posted a photo of himself pointing to the sky with the caption: "Sometimes it’s not just about where you been.. It’s where your (sic) headed to #JuiceUp"

Sometimes it’s not just about where you been.. It’s where your headed to #JuiceUp
 

Sometimes it’s not just about where you been.. It’s where your headed to #JuiceUp

A post shared by Jarvis Landry (@juice_landry) on

The post was made less than hour after teammate Jay Ajayi was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick. 

Landry, 24, is the Dolphins top receiver and owns 50 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns this season.

He has posted back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 yards receiving.

The 2014 second-round pick will be a free agent in March.