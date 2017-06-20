The first six direct invites for the International 7 have been announced.

OG, Team Liquid, Virtus.Pro, Evil Geniuses, Invictus Gaming and Newbee are the first names on the list for the world’s largest esports tournament.

The main event will take place from Aug. 7-12 with open qualifiers running from June 22-26 and regional qualifiers from June 26-29. A combination of invites and qualifiers will make up the 18-team field that will be divided into two groups.

The field has been expanded from 16 to 18 teams for the main event, with the bottom two finishers in each group missing out on the playoffs.

It is also the first year the International will not feature the defending champions. TI6 winners Wings Gaming will not have the chance for a repeat after the team disbanded due to conflict between the players and the organization.