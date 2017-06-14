HOUSTON — Derek Fisher homered and had an RBI single for his first major league hits in a nine-run sixth inning to help the Houston Astros to a 13-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Astros led by three with no outs in the sixth when Fisher, who made his debut on Wednesday, connected off Jeremy Jeffress for a solo home run to the seats in left field. Two pitches later, Jake Marisnick hit a pitch into nearly the same spot to extend the lead to 6-1.

Houston had pushed the lead to 10-1 when Fisher came up again with two outs in the inning. This time he laced a single to right field to send another run home.

But the Astros weren't done scoring in that inning yet. Dillon Gee plunked Marisnick before George Springer added a two-run double to make it 13-1. The Rangers finally escaped the sixth when the 13th batter of the inning, pinch-hitter Alex Bregman, grounded out.