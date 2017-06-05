Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Walk inside the Predators’ dressing room and if you avoid tripping over Frederick Gaudreau’s makeshift stall, it’s hard not to notice a cartoonish blue dog plastered on two walls, one door, almost everywhere you look.

This dog’s name is “Stanley.”

A bone is broken off in Stanley’s mouth, with “speed” written on one half of the bone and “attitude” on the other. He’s wearing tattoos of “56” and “92” on one leg to honour injured teammates Ryan Johansen and Kevin Fiala.

Stanley is the motivational brainchild of coach Peter Laviolette, symbolizing the “dog on a bone” mentality he wants the Predators to embody - the reason why their player-of-the-game memento is a Flava Flav-sized padlock and chain.

Pekka Rinne handed that chain to Gaudreau on Monday night, but an equally deserving candidate was captain Mike Fisher.

Fisher would not let the Predators return to Pittsburgh anything but all square in the Stanley Cup Final.

After a whack from Evgeni Malkin sent him sprawling on all fours and nearly squandered an opportunity, Fisher turned his blade to the backhand and swatted a dribbling puck over the outstretched sticks of Justin Schultz and Patric Hornqvist to hit a fleeting Viktor Arvidsson in stride.

“I just tried all I could do to just whack it ahead,” Fisher explained. “I knew he was gone.”

The Swede with plenty of Finnish blew the Predators’ third goal by Matt Murray’s glove and saluted the Bridgestone Arena crowd as Nashville slipped into pure pandemonium.

It was all possible with Fisher’s pass, the perfect combination of skill and will, one of the best you will see under hockey’s brightest lights.

“Pure desperation,” Predators winger Harry Zolnierczyk said, “that last little bit of effort to make sure that puck doesn’t go back the other way.”

It was no shock, then, that it was Fisher who helped close out a resounding 4-1 victory in Game 4, going head-to-head with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in a fierce third period battle. Fisher won nine of 13 face-offs against Crosby (69 per cent), including four of seven in the defensive zone, on a night that No. 87 looked to be at full-tilt.

It was the type of third period that if the Predators somehow find a way to bring the Stanley Cup to Nashville will go down in team lore. Not bad for the only NHL player who isn’t even the most famous person in his own house.

“Tremendous will, tremendous heart, tremendous character. He’s the heartbeat of our team,” Laviolette said of Fisher. “I think that poke to move the puck forward is just typical of him.”

There is another slogan in the Predators’ room that reads: “We are what we believe we are.”

Well, Nashville - the team and the city - made a strong statement hosting the Stanley Cup Final for the first time: They believe. They want to hoist, not just host the Stanley Cup. The Predators came home and danced dangerously close to facing a sweep on Monday night. Now Lord Stanley will not be decided in fewer than six games for the ninth time in 10 years.

Fisher and his wife, country music star Carrie Underwood, are the first couple of the Music City. Underwood was among the throng of celebrities, from Dierks Bentley to Nicole Kidman to Charles Barkley, to take in Game 4.

The Stanley Cup Final is down to a best-of-three now, starting with Game 5 on Thursday night in Pittsburgh where the Predators lost the first two games of this best-of-seven series.

They watched Gaudreau net his second game-winner in as many nights to become the first player since 1944 to score his first three NHL goals in the Stanley Cup Final. They witnessed Rinne prove his bounce back was no one-game mirage, making 23 of 24 saves to outduel Matt Murray and hand him the first back-to-back playoff losses (7-1) of his young career.

James Neal said the Predators forgot to sing to Fisher, but it’s safe to say he celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday in style.

“That’s all I wanted for my birthday,” Fisher said. “Best gift I could get today for sure. The guys played unbelievable.”

Fisher entered the series as Nashville’s only player with Stanley Cup Final experience from his 2007 trip with the Ottawa Senators - and he’s played like it.

After not registering a single point in his first 14 games of the playoffs, Fisher has broken through at the biggest moment with four assists in four games. He became the face of the playoffs when he accepted the Clarence Campbell bowl as Western Conference champions in street clothes after missing the last two games of the West Final with a suspected concussion.

His movie star mug was battered, one eye black and blue, his line of stitches partially hidden by his celebratory championship hat.

“He’s just a warrior out there,” Neal said.

“One of the most genuine, most respected players I’ve ever played with,” Zolnierczyk said. “He’s an honest player. He plays the right way, plays it hard. One of the heaviest, hardest players I’ve seen play the game.”

Zolnierczyk called Fisher “an animal,” but perhaps more appropriately, he should have said a dog on a bone - whose bite held the Predators together like glue in a rollercoaster season.

“I’ve taken questions on Mike, people [said] it’s time to produce. He’s been unbelievable,” Laviolette said. “He’s an unbelievable captain. He lives his life and lives his hockey life every day in a manner that you would want to follow.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli