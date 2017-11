Fitzpatrick in for Winston at QB for Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers replaced QB Jameis Winston with Ryan Fitzpatrick to begin the second half of their game against the New Orleans Saints.

Winston is questionable to return with a shoulder injury after being tackled hard in the first half.

Ryan Fitzpatrick replaces injured Jameis Winston in second half. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2017

Winston was 7-13 for 67 yards in the first half against the Saints.