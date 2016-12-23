Jon Abbott offers five points of interest ahead of puck-drop for tonight's game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames.

1. The final game before the Christmas break has arrived. There are media folk on both sides of the ledger offering up warnings of a "trap game" given the schedule and the looming break, but there should be too much at stake for both clubs to allow passiveness to sneak into their play.

The Canucks already have an overtime win against their division rival and they would love to take another two points from the Flames for help in the overall standings and in the head-to-head match up. Calgary hold one of the wild card spots in the Western Conference and may need a win to stay there, never mind the fact the Flames have lost three of their last four.

2. Just as one player returns, another is injured. This is the woeful elegy the Canucks have played since the puck dropped on the 2016-2017 campaign. The latest verse has Anton Rodin ready to make his NHL/Canucks debut in Calgary, after completing a three-game stint with Utica in the AHL.

Of course, as is the way with the Canucks, Jannik Hansen went down with a knee injury as a result of a cheap shot from Mathieu Perreault of the Jets and will not play in Cow Town. Hansen previously missed 16 games with a fractured rib. Rodin has not played this season.

3. It was a long time coming. Drafted in 2009, Rodin was expected to be another top prospect available to the Canucks. While he did play in North America and in the Canucks system with the Chicago Wolves, Rodin headed back to Sweden after two American Hockey League seasons. Rodin cited injury problems derailing what he was able to do in Chicago.

As a captain playing with Brynas, Rodin was lighting it up and was even named the Swedish League MVP. The injury bug would follow him overseas, however and losing an edge in a game, he had a teammate step on him and cut a tendon in his left knee, requiring surgery. Rodin's season would be done in January, but his plans to return to the Canucks did not change. He rehabbed all summer and even spent time skating in Vancouver and was perhaps the Canucks best forward through the pre-season, collecting 2-3-5 during that span. After playing back-to-back pre-season games the knee issue would flare up again.

While he has played three games in the AHL, collecting one assist, his moment has finally arrived in Calgary. His first NHL game after all of that time put in, could be just what the doctor ordered for the Canucks in the second game on consecutive nights.

4. Jacob Markstrom will also likely act as a catalyst to the outcome of the game in Calgary. After a superb effort in 30 save win over Winnipeg on Tuesday, there were many asking for Markstrom to face the Jets again on Thursday.

While that did not happen, Markstrom will have the task to string together two dominant performances in goal, with the likelihood he will be relied upon to steal one against the Flames. The only other time Markstrom played in Calgary, he was on the hook for 5 goals against and will be aiming to avoid that fate tonight.

5. The Flames stars have started to shine a little brighter, latel. Sean Monahan has 12 points in his last 11 games and Johnny Gaudreau has racked up11 points over his last 8, but it may be the physical players that set the tone tonight. With the Christmas break looming and the Flames finishing at home, Glen Gulutzan is relying on the likes of Tkachuk, Ferland and Hathaway to keep his team invested in the game and continue to push the weary Canucks.

