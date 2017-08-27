Shapovalov ready for next test in New York

It’s been a breakout year for Denis Shapovalov and his biggest test of the season is on the horizon. The 18-year-old Canadian won all three of his qualifiers, dropping only one set to make his first ever US Open berth and second career grand slam. Shapovalov’s ranking has increased 181 spots since January, moving from No. 250 all the way to No. 69.

The fast move up the rankings is largely due to three tournaments this year, all coming on home soil. Shapovalov won two challenger tournaments in Gatineau and Drummondville, earning 80 points each. The most impactful performance came earlier this month in Montreal, making the semi-finals at the Rogers Cup. But it’s more about the opponents he beat, winning four matches over quality top-70 players. He defeated No. 68 Rogerio Dutra Silva, No. 28 Juan Martin Del Potro, No. 1 Rafael Nadal & No. 34 Adrian Mannarino. The semi-final appearance earned him 360 ATP points and he will now get direct entry into most tournaments on tour. A tough test awaits in the first round for Shapovalov, as he faces fellow next-gen star Daniil Medvedev (No. 53). The 20-year-old Russian is coming off back-to-back first round losses in Montreal & Cincinnati, but did beat Grigor Dimitrov early this month in Washington.

Can Genie turn season around at US Open?

It has been a disappointing summer for Canada’s top women’s player, now ranked No. 74 in the world after starting the year at No. 46. Since her quarter-final run in Madrid where she had wins over Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber, Bouchard has yet to win multiple matches in any of the seven tournaments she played. Canadian fans still have high expectations three years after her run to Wimbledon and are hoping she can provide some magic once again.

But should those expectations be lowered? Even without Serena Williams in the mix and many women’s players being extremely inconsistent, Bouchard hasn’t been able to take advantage. There has been pressure. There have been more disappointments than achievements in the past couple of years, but it’s important to never count her out. Bouchard has proven she still has the game, like this year in Madrid or even last season where she made two finals. Two years ago at the US Open, Bouchard won all five of her matches in singles and doubles before having to withdraw with a concussion.

This past week in Connecticut, Bouchard did have an opening round win over No. 34 Lauren Davis, and put up a good fight against the always tough No. 1 seed Agnieszka Radwanska despite losing in straight sets. In New York, Bouchard drew a favourable first round opponent in No. 83 Evgeniya Rodina. Should she win, a potential matchup with one of the hottest players on tour – Elina Svitolina – looms in the second round.

Pospisil looks to step up with Raonic absent

Vasek Pospisil has certainly had a rebound year in 2017 but by no means has it been a success. Starting the season ranked outside the top 130, the Canadian has improved his ranking significantly, getting back into the top 80 and is receiving direct entry in grand slams again. His best performance this year was in Korea, where he won the Busan Challenger and took home 120 ATP points, a tournament he played in while skipping the French Open.

Fast forward to the North American hard-court season, the success has quickly faded with three straight opening-round losses in Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati – each against players ranked lower than him. For the last few years, Pospisil had been Canada’s second highest ranked ATP player behind Milos Raonic, but the top Canadian had to pull out of the tournament with a wrist injury, adding to his injury woes in 2017. Pospisil however will not be the highest ranked Canadian in New York, as Shapovalov recently passed Pospisil to get into the top 70. Awaiting him the first round is two-time quarter-finalist Fernando Verdasco, who beat Pospisil earlier this year in Doha.

Federer and Nadal on collision course to meet in semi-finals

It’s been a year of resurgence between two of the greatest players of all time. Roger Federer has grand slam titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while Rafael Nadal won his 10th French Open title in Paris. The duo have dominated much of the season and go into the US Open as favourites when a year ago, it looked like both were in the twilight of their careers. The strange part of their incredible rivalry is that of their 37 career matchups, none have come at Flushing Meadows. That may change this year with both slotted in the same half of the draw.

If Federer was to win the US Open, it would go down as one of the most dominant tennis seasons in history. Along with a potential three grand slams, he’s added Masters’ titles in Miami and Indian Wells and a 500 series title in Halle. All signs point to this already historic rivalry getting another dose of excitement with many of the top stars missing this year’s US Open.

Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic are all injured, leaving opportunity for the two to breeze through their sides of the draw. The one player who could spoil the party for one of them is the No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev, but he is on the opposite side of the draw.

Sharapova returns for first grand slam since suspension

Despite returning from suspension back in the spring, Maria Sharapova will be making her first appearance in a grand slam since her drug ban. Sharapova missed out on the French Open due to not having a high enough ranking and pulled out of Wimbledon with a thigh injury. This slates her to play her first grand slam since the Australian Open in 2016 and her first US Open since 2015. The draw provided one of the best opening round matchups in recent grand slam history, as the five-time grand slam champion opens up her tournament against No. 2 Simona Halep. Sharapova owns a 6-0 head-to-head record against the Romanian who has still yet to win her first grand slam despite many opportunities this year. In one of Halep’s closest calls in breaking the barrier, Sharapova defeated Halep in the 2014 French Open final, winning 6-4 in the final set.

The spotlight will be on the match like no other first-rounder in years and will no doubt be under the bright lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sharapova hasn’t found much success since returning from suspension. She’s dealt with multiple injuries and hasn’t made a final in her four tournaments played. This will be just her second hard-court tournament of the year.