Is there a favourite in the gentlemen’s draw?

For the first time in years there is no clear favourite heading into a Grand Slam, with six to 10 players having a legitimate shot to win the championship.

Roger Federer is fresh off a win in Halle just two weeks ago in his final Wimbledon tune-up, and is well rested after winning in Australia, Indian Wells and Miami. World No. 1 Andy Murray won Wimbledon last year, but hasn’t made a final in any of his last seven tournaments.

Novak Djokovic was in a similar tailspin, but took a wildcard into Eastbourne this week and won his first title since Qatar in January. Djokovic has quietly regained some momentum with Andre Agassi by his side and it wouldn’t be surprising if he took home the title.

Rafael Nadal just had his best ever clay season, winning four tournaments, but elected to rest during the grass season and is coming into Wimbledon cold, where he hasn’t made a quarter-final since 2011.

There are a handful of other players that have realistic shots to make deep runs, with a strong possibility of a first-time Grand Slam champion.

Czechs leading the way in ladies’ draw

The Wimbledon ladies’ draw has two players who will go into the tournament thinking they have the best chance to win.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova remains on the comeback trail following a home invasion stabbing in December, and won her only tune-up event for Wimbledon in Birmingham last week. It would be a feel-good story for Kvitova, as there was a possibility after the incident she may never play again. The other is Karolina Pliskova, who has done nothing but go deep in slams since the US Open last year. She made the final in that tournament, the quarter-finals in Melbourne and the semi-finals in Paris, and it’s the grass that suits her hard-hitting game the best. Pliskova won the final Wimbledon tune-up in Eastbourne this week and looks primed for another deep Grand Slam run.

Outside of the two main favourites, British hopeful Johanna Konta has only made it to the second round once in her five appearances, but this is her highest ranking playing at the All-England Club. World No. 1 Angelique Kerber snapped a two-tournament streak of opening-round losses this week in Eastbourne, but it was Konta who eliminated her in the quarter-finals. Kerber made the final last year and will want go one step further this year, especially with Serena Williams out the mix.

Victoria Azarenka, who is making her return to tennis after a pregnancy break, is another name to watch. She missed four Grand Slams during her time away as her ranking dropped all the way back to No. 678 in the world, but prior to that had won the sunshine double in Indian Wells and Miami while playing some of the best tennis of her career. Azarenka did play one tune-up tournament before Wimbledon losing in the second round in Mallorca.

Raonic rested for Wimbledon

Unlike his busy clay season, Milos Raonic only had one match on grass heading into Wimbledon. He lost that match to the revived Thanasi Kokkinakis, who just returned from two years off the court due to injuries.

Raonic had another unlucky stretch of injuries during the beginning of 2017, but he’s been healthy over the past two months. The rest could be a good thing, based on grass being his best surface. While he should be comfortable right out of the gate, a few more matches at Queen’s Club would have helped him get into a smooth rhythm. Raonic elected not to play Eastbourne the following week, leaving him with the least amount of match-play going into Wimbledon in his career.

The No. 7 player in world has 1200 points to defend from making his first Grand Slam final last year, and without a deep run at this year’s tournament, he could be in doubt in dropping out of the top-10.

The draw didn’t do him any favours, as he is projected to face No. 10 Alexander Zverev in the fourth round and No. 3 Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

Grass has been no friend to Genie in 2017

Genie Bouchard lost both of her matches in Wimbledon tune-ups – the first in Mallorca to veteran Francesca Schiavone and the second this past week to Barbora Strycova. Both were gruelling three-set matches, and there is still concern over the health of her ankle that was an issue during the French Open.

Bouchard hasn’t made it to the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam since the Australian Open in 2015, a stretch of nine tournaments. Despite her poor form, there is some optimism she can win a couple matches at Wimbledon. Her first-round opponent, No. 25 Carla Suarez Navarro, has a poor history at Wimbledon and her game is much more suited for clay. In eight appearances, Suarez Navarro has never made it to the quarter-finals. An unseeded player will await in the second round, either world No. 38 Shuai Peng or No. 77 Marketa Vondrousova, so if Bouchard can get past Suarez Navarro, she’ll have a great shot at making the third round

There is a chance for Bouchard to rise back up the rankings in the second part of the season, as she didn’t make a quarter-final in any matches after Wimbledon last year leaving her hardly any points to defend.

Canada strongly represented at Wimbledon

It’s fitting that on the weekend the country turns 150 years old, Canadian tennis players have stepped up in reaching the Wimbledon main draw. Including Raonic and Bouchard, Canada is sending six players to the singles draw.

Vasek Pospisil returns to a Grand Slam main draw after missing out in Melbourne and skipping the French Open. He’s pushed his ranking back in the top-75 after winning the Busan Korea challenger in May and hopes to continue the momentum into Wimbledon, where he was a quarter-finalist just two years ago.

Two Canadians were able to qualify for Wimbledon, with 17-year-old Bianca Andreescu winning all three of her qualifying matches in straight sets to make the first main draw of her career. Francoise Abanda advanced to her second straight and third career Grand Slam main draw and seems to have jump-started her pro career in 2017. Abanda faces No. 92 Kurumi Nara while Andreescu gets No. 105 Kristina Kucova, both favourable draws in the first round.

Denis Shapovalov, the defending Wimbledon junior boys singles’ champion, received a wildcard and will open up against 2013 Wimbledon semi-finalist Jerzy Janowzicz. A difficult opening match, however Shapovalov beat Janowicz earlier this year in Mexico at the Guadalajara Challenger. Six Canadians in the main draw for singles is the most at a Grand Slam since a solid showing of seven made it at the 2014 US Open.