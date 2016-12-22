TSN basketball analyst Jack Armstrong checks in with five midweek thoughts on the NBA

1. DEMARCUS COUSINS (Kings): Needless to say, controversy seems to swirl around the Sacramento centre. Cousins is a wonderful talent, but he has to grow up and figure it all out real quick. If I'm general manger Vlade Divac I'm burning up the phone lines trying to gauge what I can get if a deal is a possibility. This isn't going to end well.

2. LUIS SCOLA (Nets): It was nice to see him on Tuesday night. Luis is truly a first-class person who is a pro in every respect. He made a nice impact for the Raptors last year. He’s personable, mature and still quite capable. When you're in the process of putting together a successful team you need guys like him to be solid role models, both on and off the court. It’s all part of building a sound organization. Scola was only in Toronto for a year but he was a valuable piece of the equation.

3. GEORGE KARL: His new book will be out soon and he apparently goes after Carmelo Anthony, among others, very strongly. He’s obviously no longer interested in coaching in the NBA because he's very critical of former players. Karl had a very nice career. As much as there is some bitterness about how things ended in Denver and Sacramento, it was a very good ride. I hope he doesn't come off like a bitter and jilted former coach. With that being said, I look forward to reading the book.

4. ELFRID PAYTON (Magic): Love the Hairstyle! I think he's better suited coming off the bench right now with a lot less pressure on him. Payton still has a ways to go in his shooting accuracy and decision making, but he has great size, a nice handle and can finish at the rim. Payton also has the athleticism and wingspan to be a good defender. So often players are drafted with lots of hype and thrown to the wolves too early in their careers. He wasn’t ready for a huge role so early in his career, but I still think he's got a shot to be a good one. A lesser role and more realistic expectations are important.

5. CAVALIERS: It’s nice to see how they've handled themselves when former teammates are presented with their championship rings. I love the group hugs. It's a little thing, but when I'm around their team or watch them from afar I get a nice vibe of true team togetherness and positive vibes. It all starts with LeBron James, who is all about team and family. When your best player sets an upbeat tone, it truly resonates.