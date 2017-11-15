Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. ROBERT COVINGTON (76ers): It makes sense for Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo to lock up a good three-and-D man like Covington. He’s has had a very nice season so far, averaging 17 points per game on 50 per cent three-point shooting. I like him. You get an honest effort from the 26-year-old on a consistent basis – he scored 31 points Monday against the Clippers. And in a league filled with dynamic three's, it makes complete sense to get him signed under a reasonable deal now rather than letting him walk next summer.

2. KENT BAZEMORE (Hawks): He’s getting more playing time and taking on a larger role for his struggling squad. The 28-year-old swingman has been steady, averaging 14 PPG, 4 RPG & 4 APG. Although he's better suited as a reserve, he has taken advantage of the increased run on a nightly basis.

3. CLINT CAPELA (Rockets): The 23-year-old is one of the improving players in the NBA. He’s averaging a double-double (13 PPG, 11.5 RPG) while providing the Rockets with great energy. Capela’s style of play fits his game, and playing in a system that has defences so concerned with Houston’s three-point shooting opens up opportunities for this young, mobile big centre.

4. JAYLEN BROWN (Celtics): I really like the jump and progress in his game. Increased playing time has obviously helped him, but he's earned it and deserves it. He's got great size and athleticism and can really guard you with his length and quickness. The 21-year-old’s confidence level is rising and you can see his comfort level in his role as well. He’s an deal two-way guy and is going to be a keeper in Beantown.

5. BLAKE GRIFFIN (Clippers): He's managed to be highly productive and reliable (averaging 23 PPG, 8 RPG, 5 APG) on an injury-plagued team that has been in a tailspin. But this is expected of him. I look at the 28-year-old power forward and his overall versatility and wonder if he'd be even better in a league that’s going smaller and smaller without teammate DeAndre Jordan in the mix. His athleticism and ability to run the floor with his elite skills would be even more potent at the 5 on a regular basis.