1. DIRK NOWITZKI (Mavericks): The Dallas star reached 30,000 career points on Tuesday night. Wow! What a career. I can remember him being a completely overwhelmed rookie who looked like he was going to have a difficult time making it in the league. His work ethic, professionalism and commitment to his game and team are a shining example of a guy who paid the price each day to be great. He’s had a remarkable career. Every time I watch him in person I'm impressed by his elite skill level for a man his size. Dirk can still play. Nice story.

2. ERIK SPOELSTRA (Heat): I watched Miami completely take apart the Cavaliers on the road on Monday night. It was impressive to say the least. This guy can really coach. They had all sorts of issues early in the season and now they're in the hunt for the eighth playoff spot in the East. It just goes to show that if you stick to what you believe in, adapt to the talent level you have and demand total buy in and commitment each day, you will eventually get results. Forget the fact that they're overall record is south of .500. This team is and will be a tough team to play these final five weeks. Don't sleep on them.

3. ROB PELINKA (Lakers): Their new general manager will report to president Magic Johnson in their revamped front office. He was a very successful agent for a long time and understands the whole process. He was a good player in his college days at Michigan so he has an appreciation of the challenges players face. I feel quite confident that he'll jump into the fray and adjust well.

4. LANCE STEPHENSON (Timberwolves): Stephenson gets another 10-day contract after missing time with an ankle injury. It’s a good decision to give him another look. I thought he played both under control and in a positive fashion in his first look with them. This is the time of year non-playoff teams are able to experiment and get a good look at a player they're intrigued by who might be worth a longer gig down the road. Find out now while you have the chance.

5. JUSUF NURKIC (Blazers): He seems to have found a home in Portland after losing playing time and a significant role in Denver. He's a big strong guy who’s tough and quite skilled. He has a nose for the ball on the glass and has a knack for delivering nifty passes. At times his emotions get the best of him. He wears his heart on his sleeve out on the court. He’s a sensible addition for Portland to see if he can improve their front court.