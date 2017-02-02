Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN basketball analyst Jack Armstrong delivers five quick thoughts on the Raptors' loss in Boston, the play of Marcus Smart and E'Taun Moore, and the long wait for Carmelo Anthony to be traded out of New York.

1. RAPTORS LOSE IN BOSTON: I know the Raptors lost and blew an 18-point lead - that's disappointing. But I choose to look at the bright side right now. I loved how they battled and competed the entire game as well as in the second half and overtime against the Pelicans in Toronto the night before. Bottom line, if they play and defend with the intensity and purpose they showed the last two nights with greater regularity they will be just fine.

2. MARCUS SMART (Celtics): The man guards and is ultra physical doing it. You score on him, you've earned it. His energy level is infectious and desire to win commendable. In a league that puts a premium on stopping opposing perimeter players, he's a nice guy to have.

3. CARMELO ANTHONY (Knicks): I'm tired. Can someone please wake me up when he actually gets traded! I'm so sick and tired of all the nonsensical drama surrounding his status in New York.

4. E'TAUN MOORE (Pelicans): Really impressed me with his shooting stroke vs. Toronto. He's got wonderful shooting mechanics, moves without the ball, uses screens, has terrific shot preparation and a quick release. Good second-unit sharpshooter who competes hard.

5. DJ AUGUSTIN (Magic): Has always been a steady playmaker and lead guard. I think he's ideal coming off the bench. Good shooter who has a nice feel for screen and roll scenarios. Dependable pro who shows up and performs consistently. Solid fit as a backup in Orlando. Can hurt you if you play him softly.