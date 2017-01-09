Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN basketball analyst Jack Armstrong deliver five thoughts, including the big Celtics-Raptors game on Tuesday, and the on-again, off-again availability of Atlanta's Paul Millsap.

1. RAPTORS VS. CELTICS: Only one game separates them in the battle for the second playoff seed so needless to say with the Raps hitting a rough patch and Boston hitting its stride this game has significant implications for both sides. I know it's not even the 40-game mark for both squads and they will both say it's just another game but that's nonsense. It could come down to a head-to-head tiebreaker in April so it's huge. Remember last season: The Raptors got to the East Finals as the 2-seed by benefit of having home court and more importantly hosting critical Games 5 and 7 in both Rounds 1 and 2 at home. By the way, they went 4-0 in those all-important games. Getting the second seed is important. The Raptors at 24-13 are two games ahead of last year's 56-win squad which was 22-15 at this stage so no need for panic. I do think the Celtics are an improved team over a year ago and this might be a drawn out/ultra competitive race between the two teams. Should be lots of fun. Big one in Toronto on Tuesday.

2. TREVOR ARIZA (Rockets): I've always respected his game. Love the fact that he's a two-way player. Was huge in their win over the Raptors on Sunday night. Clutch three-point shooter who gets after it on the defensive end. The system fits his game ideally and he's a terrific wing defender on an offensive-minded team. You need guys that bring it every play and he does.

3. PAUL MILLSAP (Hawks): The on-again and off-again saga of trade chatter will continue. Now that it appears he's temporarily off the market due to the Hawks' resurgence, things will quiet to some extent until they drop a few games in a row. Ultimately, it could all be posturing by GM Wes Wilcox because he doesn't like the current offers being presented to him. All parties interested will get a little more serious as we get closer to the Feb. 23 trade deadline. In addition, the Hawks can't let him walk for nothing like Al Horford did. This ain't done yet.

4. ANTHONY BENNETT: So tired of talking about this topic. Cut by his fourth team in four years. Clearly, it's time for him to look in the mirror and commit himself to making the sacrifices and adjustments it's going to take to be a consistent pro. Four teams have all but told him that his services aren't valued. That's a jolt. Could be a good message if dealt with properly. It's now or never. If you get cut by the worst team in league, what does that say? It's all on him. Opportunities don't keep falling in your lap. Gotta be earned.

5. SCOTT BROOKS (Wizards): Give him and his coaching staff credit. This team looked dreadful early in the season. The bench was and still is weak yet he's got his club now positioned in the playoff hunt. He's figured out what he likes and dislikes about his roster and has responded by giving his best players major minutes which makes complete sense. He's got no shot otherwise. He's got outstanding guards in John Wall and Bradley Beal and that can take you far if they play under control. Never easy for a new coach coming in to delve out minutes properly until you know what you have and what you lack. He's come to grips with the situation at hand and his players are responding.