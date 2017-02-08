Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

FIVE QUICK NBA THOUGHTS:

1. JOHN WALL (Wizards): His team is right in the thick of the East battle and as well as he scores the ball (18th in NBA) he brings you even greater value with his playmaking (second in assists) and disruptive defence (first in steals). He's such an explosive impact player and an incredibly tough cover due to his speed and quickness. Guards win for you in the Playoffs and Washington has one of the best.

2. SHABAZZ MUHAMMAD (T-Wolves): Really impressed by him. Plays incredibly hard and doesn't quit on plays. Shoots the three well (45 per cent) and moves without the ball with a purpose. Guards you and has solid size. Excellent boost guy off the bench.

3. DAVID LEE (Spurs): It's interesting, many folks wrote him off as a non-defending liability who is past his prime. I watch San Antonio play and I see him rebound, score and give it his all nightly. Culture, leadership and accountability do matter. He's in the right spot to resurrect his career. He can still play.

4. RUDY GOBART (Jazz): What a force. He shoots 65 per cent, he's fifth in rebounding in the league and first in blocks. When he's on the floor he's so critical to the defensive soundness of Quin Snyder's squad as well as a great finisher/offensive rebounder on offence.

5. KEVIN LOVE (Cavs): I'm so tired of this nonsensical Carmelo Anthony chatter. Don't folks realize that this guy fits this team better? He's younger, rebounds so much better and his game compliments what they do with greater chemistry and role definition. He gets you 20 and 11 nightly, shoots the three as a stretch four and stays in his proper lane as a good teammate. It's time he's given more of his just due. Lots more teams around the NBA would love to have him instead of Anthony.