OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has joined the team on the practice field and is expected to start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Flacco sustained a concussion last Thursday night in Baltimore's 40-0 victory over Miami. He missed the second half of the game and was in the concussion protocol at the beginning of this week.

After being cleared to play, Flacco participated in Wednesday's practice. He was not expected to be involved in any contact drills.

The concussion occurred when Flacco took a shot to the head from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso while sliding to the ground at the end of an impromptu run.

Flacco was dazed by the hit and received a gash near his ear that required stitches.

Baltimore (4-4) will go on a bye after Sunday's game against the Titans (4-3).

