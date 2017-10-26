BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has been placed in concussion protocol after being struck in the helmet at the end of a run against the Miami Dolphins.

Flacco had slid onto the turf when he has hit by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso. Flacco's helmet was ripped from his head, and he appeared woozy upon getting to his feet.

Several players from each team shoved one another in the wake of the play, which occurred late in the first half of Thursday night's game.

Alonso was called for unnecessary roughness.

Flacco was 10 for 15 for 101 yards and a touchdown to that point.

Ryan Mallett came in and threw for a score to put Baltimore up 20-0.