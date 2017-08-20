On Saturday, Melissa Morris Zanoni, a talent representative of professional wrestler legend Ric Flair, said that the 68-year-old Flair was "awake, communicating & progressing" after reportedly recently being in a medically-induced coma.

Now, Flair's daughter, Charlotte, has come forward with an update on her father's health.

In a message posted to her Instagram account Sunday, the younger Flair said "After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he's not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he'd be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo!"

The post included an embedded picture of what appeared to look like Charlotte holding hands with her father at his bedside.

After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he's not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he'd be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo! A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Flair initially checked into an unnamed hospital on Aug. 12 for what at the time, Zanoni, referred to as a visit for "routine monitoring".