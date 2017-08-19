After reportedly being in a medically induced coma earlier this week, WWE icon Ric "The Nature Boy" Flair is “awake, communicating & progressing,” but needs to rest because of complications, per his representative Melissa Morris Zanoni.

Happy 2 report @RicFlairNatrBoy is awake, communicating & progressing..but there are complications so needs rest for the 1st time in 40 yrs — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 19, 2017

Flair has been receiving medical treatment for about a week now since Zanoni originally tweeted that her client had surgery. She did not specify what the surgery was for, only tweeted that it wasn't related to Flair's heart.

Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Originally, the representative of Flair's downplayed the severity of his hospital visit, saying it was for "routine monitoring."

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

An ESPN 30 for 30 on Flair's life and career in wrestling is set to premiere on Nov. 9.