Tanner Glass will spend training camp with the Calgary Flames on a professional tryout.

Glass, 33, spent last season with the New York Rangers and their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

He scored one goal and posted one assist in 11 games with the Rangers and six goals and 15 points in 57 AHL games.

A veteran of 511 NHL games, Glass scored a career-high five goals in 78 games with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2011-12 season. He owns 24 goals and 69 points in his NHL career, along with 639 penalty minutes.