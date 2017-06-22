Flames and Leafs make their Mock Draft picks in the middle of first round

The Calgary Flames can be counted among the teams who are looking to add a top-four defenceman to their lineup.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Flames are believed to have looked into acquiring Marc Methot from the Vegas Golden Knights and Travis Hamonic of the New York Islanders, among others.

Flames on lookout for top-4 D... believe they've looked into Hamonic, Methot, among others; also still trying to re-sign M. Stone... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 22, 2017

LeBrun, notes, however, the team is still working to re-sign defenceman Michael Stone, who was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes ahead of the trade deadline.

The Flames currently have just four defencemen from their 2016-17 roster under contract; Mark Giordano, Dougie Hamilton, TJ Brodie and Matt Bartkowski. Defenceman Deryk Engelland signed with the Golden Knights ahead of the expansion draft.