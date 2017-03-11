WINNIPEG — Calgary Flames defenceman Michael Stone didn't travel with the team to Winnipeg because of an upper-body injury.

Stone, acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 20, sustained an apparent shoulder injury early in the third period of Thursday's 5-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

"Hopefully he'll be back sooner than later," Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan told reporters in Winnipeg prior to a game against the Jets.

The Flames won eight games in a row after Stone joined the team.

Gulutzan said defenceman Dougie Hamilton was a game-time decision. Hamilton left Thursday's game in the second period when his leg was cut by an opponent's skate blade.